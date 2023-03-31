Thai Heritage Conservation Fair comes to Pattaya Beach April 1-2

Pattaya will showcase traditional Thai culture and handicrafts during the Thai Heritage Conservation Fair on Pattaya Beach April 1-2.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, Chonburi Culture Department head Supavee Bamrungsak and Mana Yaprakum, chairman of the Pattaya Cultural Council, announced the event at the Central Road intersection at Central Pattaya March 28.







The press conference previewed the festival with a Thai fabrics and retro dress show.

The beachfront event is being staged to honor HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn and conserve Thai cultural heritage.

There will be a forum on Thailand’s five religions and “conserving Thai heritage as a cleric”, as well as a Chaloemphrakiat exhibition, musical and stage performances of arts from Thailand’s four regions, and a fashion show featuring Thai fabrics.







Attendees can also enjoy Thai paintings, sculptures, local arts and crafts, musical shows, local plays, joke puzzles and local handicrafts booths.

And, of course, there will be booths offering all sorts of foods and sweets. The event starts at 5 p.m. each day.













