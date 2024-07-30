Pattaya hosts First Mobile Health Expo offering free medical services

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City launched the first Pattaya Mobile Health Expo at the multipurpose area in front of Pattaya City Hall on July 25-26. The event, themed “Good Health, Happiness,” was organized to honour His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s 72nd birthday on July 28.







Organized by the Pattaya Public Health and Environment Office, the health expo offered free medical and health services from both public and private sectors. Services included basic health screenings, colon cancer and cervical cancer screenings, chest X-rays, blood pressure checks, and eye health assessments.

The initiative aimed to enhance public access to comprehensive medical and health services, including modern and traditional Thai medicine. It also sought to raise awareness about personal health conditions, enabling early detection and treatment of health issues, while reducing healthcare costs.

The event, aligned with the Pattaya City administration’s policy of “Continuous Improvement for a Better Pattaya,” featured support from various organizations, companies, and local enterprises. They provided equipment, food, beverages, and promoted local community products to boost local economies.





































