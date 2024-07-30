Pattaya police arrest armed youths in Jomtien tourist area

PATTAYA, Thailand – On July 27, Pattaya Police arrested a group of eight youths, including six boys and two girls aged between 14 and 16, near the Pattaya Dong Tan Beach police station in Jomtien. The youths were found in possession of various weapons, including three long knives (30-50 cm), six pocket knives, and three knuckle-dusters.

The arrest followed a tip-off from a concerned citizen who observed the group displaying suspicious behaviour and possibly brandishing weapons. Fearing for the safety of tourists, the citizen alerted the police.







Upon confrontation, officers found the youths visibly nervous. A search of their clothing and bags uncovered the concealed weapons. The group claimed they were carrying the weapons to assist a friend they said had been abducted and assaulted by unknown assailants. They stated their intention was to protect themselves while helping their friend, though police were skeptical of their explanation.

The young boys and girls were taken to the Pattaya Dong Tan Beach police station, where their guardians were contacted. Legal actions will be pursued in accordance with the law as the investigation continues.





































