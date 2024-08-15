Pattaya honours HM Queen Sirikit in royal tribute ceremony

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City participated in a royal tribute ceremony on August 12 in honour of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, on the occasion of her 92nd birthday. The ceremony took place in front of the Banglamung District Office in Chonburi Province, with Weekit Manarojkit, the Banglamung District Chief, presiding over the event.







The ceremony saw the attendance of key figures, including Banlue Kullavanijaya, President of the Pattaya City Council, Mrs Jidapa Suwatthaporn, a member of the Pattaya City Council, and representatives from government agencies, state enterprises, local administrative organizations, private sector entities, associations, clubs, and members of the general public. All gathered to express their loyalty and gratitude for Her Majesty Queen Sirikit’s tireless dedication to the well-being of the Thai people.

The event began with offerings of gold and silver floral tributes by the heads of government departments, state enterprises, local administrative organizations, and private sector representatives. Following this, District Chief Weekit, who chaired the event, lit ceremonial candles and offered incense before Her Majesty’s portrait. He then led the participants in lighting auspicious candles, reciting prayers, and delivering a royal tribute in honour of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit.

The ceremony continued with the playing of the Royal Anthem, after which District Chief Weekit led the participants in singing the tribute song “Sadudee Phra Mae Thai” (Homage to the Mother of the Nation) and chanting “Long Live the Queen” three times, marking the conclusion of the event.



































