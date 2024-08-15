German tourist critically injured after fall at luxury hotel in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A German tourist was critically injured after falling from a height at a luxury hotel on Pattaya Second Road during the night of August 14. The incident occurred shortly after the tourist, identified as 21-year-old Manuel Marc Norbert, checked into his room on the third floor earlier that day. The impact of the fall caused significant damage, breaking through an awning on a lower floor. Despite the severity of Norbert’s injuries, authorities found no signs of foul play at the scene.







Panya Suelek, a 43-year-old security guard at the hotel, reported hearing noises resembling metal banging or construction work before the incident. When he went to investigate, he found Norbert sitting on the edge of the awning on the third floor. Despite Panya’s efforts to persuade him to come back inside, Norbert suddenly jumped, resulting in his critical injuries.

Panya immediately alerted rescue workers, who provided initial first aid at the scene before rushing Norbert to the hospital for further treatment. The incident has raised concerns, but investigations indicate that the fall was accidental.



































