Pattaya honors King Taksin the Great on coronation anniversary

PATTAYA, Thailand – At the statue of King Taksin the Great in front of Pattaya City Hall, Mayor Poramet Ngampichet led city executives, council members, government officials, and representatives of various organizations in a grand ceremony to honor King Taksin the Great. This event marked the 257th anniversary of his coronation as the King of Thonburi, which is celebrated annually on December 28.



The ceremony included offerings of wreaths and tributes to the revered monarch, emphasizing the loyalty and respect of Pattaya’s officials and residents. Religious rites were performed by 10 monks, who were offered meals and Thai ceremonial offerings for blessings and auspiciousness.

Cultural highlights included a traditional dance performance, a ritual to pay homage to King Taksin’s statue, and a martial arts demonstration in honor of the late king. Officials, military, police, and community groups participated in the tribute ceremony, concluding with the Royal Anthem to commemorate the occasion.













































