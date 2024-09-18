Oil tanker runs aground at Koh Mai Si off Koh Kood coast in Trat

TRAT, Thailand – An oil tanker named Thai Laemthong 8 has run aground at Koh Mai Si, off the coast of Koh Kood in Trat province. The Koh Kood District Chief and the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Center (Sor Chor Ror) of Trat are working together to assess the damage and provide assistance. The tanker’s captain reported that strong waves caused engine failure, leading to the incident.



The incident occurred at approximately 6:00 AM on September 17, when the Trat Marine Security Center (Sor Chor Ror Trat) received a distress call from the captain of Thai Laemthong 8. The ship, carrying 10 crew members, ran aground near Koh Mai Si Lek, just off the coast from Soneva Kiri Resort. All crew members are safe, but the vessel suffered a breach, causing seawater to flood the engine room, requiring urgent assistance.

Captain Navin Silpavittayakorn, Operations Officer of Sor Chor Ror Trat, immediately coordinated with the Koh Kood District Chief, Mr. Pairat Soisang, to organize rescue efforts. The strong winds and waves at the time raised concerns about the potential sinking of the oil tanker and the environmental impact of an oil spill in the Koh Kood area.







Mr. Pairat Soisang confirmed that he had been informed of the situation by Sor Chor Ror Trat, but heavy seas around Koh Kood initially prevented any rescue boats from reaching the grounded vessel. They eventually arranged for a boat from the nearby Soneva Kiri Resort to approach Thai Laemthong 8 and assess the damage. The ship was found to be in stable condition, though the amount of oil remaining on board was still unknown and would require further inspection.

According to Mr. Narong Chaisiri, President of the Trat Fishing Association, Thai Laemthong 8 is an oil tanker transporting fuel from Rayong province, delivering green oil to fishing boats operating in Trat’s border waters. The vessel was en route back to Rayong when its engine failed and it ran aground at Koh Mai Si. Rescue operations are ongoing, but high seas continue to hinder efforts.

Captain Manot Pikulthong of Thai Laemthong 8 explained that the ship encountered rough weather with waves up to 2-3 meters during its return voyage, which caused the engine failure and subsequent grounding. The ship sustained a hull breach but is not at risk of sinking, as water is being pumped out faster than it can enter. Although the vessel cannot be towed back to Rayong at this time, it has dropped anchor near Koh Kood for repairs. The remaining fuel on board is minimal, and all crew members remain safe.













































