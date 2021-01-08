Thai military buys shrimps from farmers as demand falls

Bangkok – Shrimp farmers are now facing a decline in customer demand following the new COVID-19 outbreak. The Royal Thai Armed Forces have launched an initiative to help such farmers by purchasing shrimps, as well as helping raise public awareness that seafood items are safe to consume.

The Chief of Defence Forces Gen Chalermpol Srisawat has directed military units of the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters to support shrimp farmers by purchasing shrimps from farmers in areas affected by the new COVID-19 outbreak.







He has ordered the Directorate of Civil Affairs to purchase a total of two tons of shrimps from farmers, to be distributed to non-commissioned officers, government employees, and contract workers of agencies of the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters for personal consumption.

The armed forces will also help promoting an understanding backed by Thai health authorities that shrimp and seafood items are still safe to consume.

The Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters will continue to purchase shrimp from farmers and businesses affected by the current health crisis until the situation improves. (NNT)















