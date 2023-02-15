Pattaya health officials preach safe sex on Valentine’s Day

Pattaya health officials preached safe sex, not abstinence for Valentine’s Day 2023.

Public Health Department Nurse Na-anya Jantrakard noted that many civic groups continually advocate abstinence to young and single people, with very little effect.

If teenagers are going to have sex, then they should at least do it safely, Na-anya said. Condoms should be used every time.







She noted that while condom use has increased over recent years, young people tend to trust their partners too much without knowing if they’re sleeping around. Even if you are seeing someone regularly, wear a condom, Na-anya advised.

Condoms are the most effective weapon against sexually transmitted diseases, not to mention pregnancy, she said.



























