Pattaya officials roust homeless woman out of Jomtien public park

Pattaya officials rousted a homeless woman from a Jomtien Beach park, but didn’t find her a safe home.

Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawat and city council members visited Nong Pong Public Park on Jomtien Second Road Feb. 12. Escorted by city hall security, they met with the unidentified woman and told her to find somewhere else to camp out.







Prior interventions by city officials with homeless people were arranged with the Chonburi Home for the Destitute with homeless people safely put in a shelter, not just moved elsewhere.

The city officials got involved because joggers and other park users complained the woman threw bottles at them and carried a knife.

After she was evicted, sanitation workers tore down her tent and threw out anything left behind.



























