Pattaya adds more free vocational-training courses

Pattaya offered a free haircutting and marketing courses as part of continuing vocational-training program.

Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn opened the classes Feb. 13 at city hall.

The classes are run by the Career Promotion and Development Office in the Social Welfare Department to give people knowledge and skills for new careers.







The men’s haircutting and online marketing class courses ran Feb. 13-15. Ongoing through Feb. 16 is a Thai massage course while courses on selling healthy foods, leaf printing were already completed this month. Upcoming classes include gardening on Feb. 16 and foot massage from Feb. 17-23.



























