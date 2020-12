Nongprue sub-district dispatched health workers to spray disinfectant at Pattaya-area fresh markets to kill any possible coronavirus.

While there have been no local cases of the virus nor any evidence spraying disinfectant on streets has any actual benefit, Public Health and Environment official Panom Kingpetch led his spray team to the Rai Wanasin and Rattanakorn markets Dec. 24.

While its practical benefits are dubious, the spraying helps calm the nerves of anxious Thais.