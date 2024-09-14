Pattaya health drive immunizes young children with new five-in-one vaccine

PATTAYA, Thailand – On September 12, Nong Samor Health Promoting Hospital in Nongprue, East Pattaya, held a vaccination drive with the support of over 30 village health volunteers. The event was part of the Ministry of Public Health’s immunization plan and focused on young children aged 0-5 years.

The children received a new five-in-one vaccine that protects against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, hepatitis B, and Haemophilus influenzae type B (Hib). This updated vaccine replaces the previous version, which did not cover Hib.







Vaccination from birth is essential for building immunity and protecting children from various illnesses. Parents are encouraged to consult with paediatricians to ensure their children receive vaccines according to the recommended schedule. Advances in medical science have led to an expanded range of essential and additional vaccines, enhancing health outcomes for young children.

During the event, parents continuously brought their children for immunizations. After receiving their shots, parents presented their children’s vaccination booklets to staff for record-keeping and future reminders.





































