Councillor demands action on polluted South Pattaya canal

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Pattaya City Councillor has raised concerns over the worsening condition of the South Pattaya Canal, citing years of neglect and environmental degradation.

Methakrit Sunthonros, representative for District 4, noted that local restaurants have been illegally dumping food waste and sewage into the canal, with heavy rains exacerbating the issue by bringing in additional garbage. This has caused the once-flowing canal to stagnate, leading to a foul odour that nearby residents have endured for years.



At the Pattaya City council meeting on September 13, Methakrit expressed frustration at the lack of progress, despite repeated efforts to highlight the problem. He called for weekly inspections and more consistent action, stressing the importance of a long-term solution. Methakrit also pressed the current administration on their plans for the canal’s permanent restoration, criticizing the repeated use of temporary fixes.

In response, Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai acknowledged the city’s ongoing efforts to clean the canal but admitted that enforcement has been inconsistent. While conditions improve during periods of official monitoring, illegal dumping by businesses resumes when oversight lapses.







Manot outlined future plans to separate clean water from wastewater and upgrade the sewage treatment facility at the lower end of the canal, which would remove the need to transport sewage to Soi Nongyai. He also pledged to enforce environmental regulations more strictly, with a focus on businesses violating waste disposal laws, and warned that severe legal actions would be taken against offenders to ensure long-term improvements and prevent further incidents.





































