Pattaya hands out cash to 10,000-plus Nongprue-area families

Nongprue Clerk Wirat Tantipalakul said the subdistrict is helping more than 10,000 families blunt the impact of the coronavirus crisis with 1,000-baht handouts.

Nongprue municipality is helping more than 10,000 families blunt the impact of the coronavirus crisis with 1,000-baht handouts.

Subdistrict Clerk Wirat Tantipalakul reviewed the recipients for the government stipend at a May 7 meeting.

Nongprue Municipality officers study the layout of the area at which the cash donation will be made to the 10,000 needy families.

Nongprue determined 10,883 families qualify for the donation, with half the money coming from the Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization.

Those who don’t have bank accounts can pick up their 1,000-baht notes at Nernplubwan School for Moo 5 villagers and Nongprue Kindergarten for Moo 11 villagers.

Nongprue will announce dates when the cash can be picked up.


