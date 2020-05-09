Pattaya hands out cash to 10,000-plus Nongprue-area families

Nongprue municipality is helping more than 10,000 families blunt the impact of the coronavirus crisis with 1,000-baht handouts.

Subdistrict Clerk Wirat Tantipalakul reviewed the recipients for the government stipend at a May 7 meeting.



Nongprue determined 10,883 families qualify for the donation, with half the money coming from the Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization.

Those who don’t have bank accounts can pick up their 1,000-baht notes at Nernplubwan School for Moo 5 villagers and Nongprue Kindergarten for Moo 11 villagers.

Nongprue will announce dates when the cash can be picked up.





