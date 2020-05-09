Sue emerges after COVID-19 lockdown.

Latest Stories
Pattaya ladyboys in the age of Coronavirus
The commercialization of “Pattaya khatoeys” is a consequence of historical tourism. If you look up that expression today on Google, the first 40 entries...
Pattaya hit with new wave of virus cases: Dengue
With everyone’s minds on a certain virus, Pattaya residents were reminded there remains another viral threat: Dengue. Five cases of dengue were found in the...
Pattaya ex-monk returns to temple with burglary in mind
A just-retired Pattaya monk was caught returning to the temple where he served to allegedly burglarize a fellow priest’s quarters. The unidentified suspect had left...
Yellow tape makes Pattaya beach closures official
While Pattaya’s beaches technically have been closed for weeks, the city made it official by finally taping them off. ...
Pattaya hands out cash to 10,000-plus Nongprue-area families
Nongprue municipality is helping more than 10,000 families blunt the impact of the coronavirus crisis with 1,000-baht handouts. Subdistrict Clerk Wirat Tantipalakul reviewed the recipients...