Pattaya City officials push forward with Koh Larn rainwater reservoir project

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet led an on-site inspection of the rainwater reservoir excavation project on Koh Larn on October 28. This initiative aims to establish a reliable water storage solution for the island, addressing both local residents’ and tourists’ needs.



Mayor Poramet was joined by key city officials, including Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai, Secretary to the Mayor Phumipipat Kamonnat, Assistant Secretaries, Pattaya City Council members, and other related officials. Together, the team evaluated the project’s progress and discussed further steps to ensure effective water management on the island.

The Koh Larn rainwater reservoir is a crucial step in Pattaya City’s sustainable development plans, aiming to support the island’s growing demand for water resources while promoting environmental responsibility.













































