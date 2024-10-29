Pattaya City officials push forward with Koh Larn rainwater reservoir project

By Pattaya Mail
0
177
Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet leads a team to Koh Larn to review progress on a new rainwater reservoir project aimed at addressing water needs for the island community.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet led an on-site inspection of the rainwater reservoir excavation project on Koh Larn on October 28. This initiative aims to establish a reliable water storage solution for the island, addressing both local residents’ and tourists’ needs.

Mayor Poramet was joined by key city officials, including Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai, Secretary to the Mayor Phumipipat Kamonnat, Assistant Secretaries, Pattaya City Council members, and other related officials. Together, the team evaluated the project’s progress and discussed further steps to ensure effective water management on the island.

The Koh Larn rainwater reservoir is a crucial step in Pattaya City’s sustainable development plans, aiming to support the island’s growing demand for water resources while promoting environmental responsibility.


Key Pattaya City officials, including Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai and City Council members, join in overseeing the reservoir excavation process on Koh Larn.



The rainwater reservoir project on Koh Larn marks a significant step toward sustainable water management for local residents and visitors alike.
Pattaya City executives and officials work closely with engineering teams on Koh Larn, advancing efforts to establish a reliable water storage system for the island.















RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR