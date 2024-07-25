Pattaya hair academy hosts training in professional clipper techniques

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Next Expert Hair Academy, located in South Pattaya, in collaboration with WAHL, the renowned American clipper brand, organized a training session on July 24, featuring lectures, demonstrations, and hands-on training in professional clipper techniques.







Professor Ngaomek Mengchuai, owner of the acclaimed Scum Academy and a specialist in vintage men’s haircuts, led the training sessions. Over 60 participants attended, including students from Jutamas Beauty School and prominent barbers from Pattaya and the surrounding areas. Attendees gained valuable insights and practical skills in using professional clippers, equipping them with techniques to advance their barbering careers.





































