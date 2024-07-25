Royal Thai Navy organizes coastal clean-up to honour HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn

SATTAHIP, Thailand – The Royal Thai Navy hosted a coastal clean-up event at Hat Nam Sai Beach, Naval Special Warfare Command in Sattahip on July 24, to celebrate His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s upcoming 72nd birthday on July 28. The event saw participation from senior naval officers, the Governor of Chonburi, local government officials, residents, and students. The opening ceremony was broadcast live to 22 coastal provinces across Thailand.







Admiral Adung Phanueam, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Navy, addressed attendees, stating, “This coastal clean-up event, organized in collaboration with the Maritime National Interests Protection Command Center, aims to honour His Majesty the King and address marine litter. Our goal is to reduce waste in the ocean, which impacts tourism, the marine economy, and the environment. This initiative also seeks to enhance public awareness about environmental protection and encourage collective action to address marine environmental issues that affect both citizens and the national economy.”





































