Pattaya guesthouse landlord victimized by deceptive Korean tourist

PATTAYA, Thailand – A guesthouse landlord in Soi Chalerm Phrakiat 11 on Pattaya Third Road reported being deceived by a Korean tourist who fled without settling his accommodation bill. The incident was highlighted after the landlord, Arintat Sirichairangsarn, 49, shared CCTV footage with the media on August 2, showing the tourist’s fraudulent behaviour.









Arintat explained that the Korean tourist, identified as Mr Hin Kyung Mo, 48, checked into the guesthouse on July 17 and paid for his stay through July 21. After this date, the tourist claimed to have lost his passport and wallet, requesting to stay for free. He promised that a friend would arrive within three days to settle the bill, but when the friend failed to appear, he continued making excuses. On July 31, he told Arintat he needed to go to the embassy to sort out his documents.







Arintat arranged a taxi for the tourist, but the man asked the driver to wait for him while he goes to a nearby convenience store. After 30 minutes, it became apparent that the tourist had vanished. The CCTV footage from July 31 at 11 AM shows the tourist waiting for the taxi and then disappearing after asking the taxi driver to wait for him.

In addition to not paying his bill, the tourist borrowed money from Arintat on several occasions. He had initially borrowed 1,000 baht on July 21 for food, an additional 3,000 baht during the holiday period for alleged embassy issues, and another 2,000 baht on July 31, claiming he had no money.







Despite reporting the incident to Pattaya City Police Station, Arintat was informed that no legal action could be taken, as the situation was considered a voluntary arrangement and not a criminal offense. The police advised that Arintat’s case was not covered under existing laws.

Frustrated but cautionary, Arintat urges other landlords to be wary of potential scammers. He expressed his dismay at being exploited despite his good intentions and the assistance he had extended to previous tourists in similar situations.





































