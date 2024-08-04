Pattaya authorities provide humanitarian aid to sick, homeless Thai man

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a heartwarming display of community care, a homeless Thai man was found ill and lying on the street at Jomtien Soi 2 on August 2. The man, extremely fatigued and unable to communicate, was promptly aided by Pattaya peacekeeping forces in collaboration with the social welfare department.









Authorities quickly transported the man to Bang Lamung Hospital, where he received necessary medical care. Upon completion of his treatment, the Center for Homeless Protection will continue to provide support and aid for his rehabilitation.

The swift and compassionate response by the authorities has garnered widespread public praise. One onlooker expressed their admiration, saying, “Amazing human care for the homeless! Very good deed!”





































