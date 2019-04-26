Pattaya grave cleaners dig up 100,000 baht

Sawang Boriboon members and volunteers cleaning graves and cremating those with no family members exhumed an unexpected surprise from one burial plot: 100,000 baht cash.

The money – 98,000 in brand-new banknotes and 2,000 baht in rumpled bills – was discovered in the grave of Poon Korn, who died at age 60 in January 2017. The grave had been cemented over but opened to clean the bones and prepare the remains for cremation.

Sawang Boriboon rescue chief Prasit Thongtidcharoen said the money will be used for merit-making to dedicate to the deceased and for hosting the day’s chanting for blessings of dead people and dedication to Poon.