A gay prostitute was arrested for allegedly stealing the wallet of his Pattaya customer.

Talang Thamnao, 29, was taken into custody at his home in Phanat Nikhom District with the wallet of Belgian Luc Rapoye, 63, and 100 euros plus 1,500 baht.

Rapoye said he was drinking in a bar April 24 when Talang approached him. They adjourned to the Belgian’s hotel room. Talang allegedly took the wallet and ran when his customer went to the restroom.