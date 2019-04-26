Health volunteers trained on dengue fever

Village health volunteers were given a refresher course on spotting and preventing dengue fever in their communities.

Pattaya Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai opened the April 23 workshop for Surveillance and Rapid Response Team members.

Public Health Department Nurse Anya Jantrakard and Burapha University’s Nattapol Sukthong and Thanakorn Netwong lectured to the 150 volunteers about how dengue spreads and how to spot the symptoms.

Volunteers were shown how to create a surveillance plan and given knowledge on how to respond if the disease is spotted.