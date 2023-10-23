Major firearms licensing scandal unearthed in Chonburi province

PATTAYA, Thailand – Authorities in Chonburi Province have exposed an illicit network involved in illegal firearms possession and forgery, prompting serious concerns regarding firearm control and public safety. Governor Thawatchai Srithong led the investigation, resulting in the apprehension of Kunakorn Niramonrat, owner of the ‘bbgun smileairsolf’ shop in Ban Bueng district.







The joint operation, led by the Special Operations Unit in collaboration with various law enforcement agencies unveiled disturbing details about the case. Kunakorn, accused of holding a suspiciously obtained Type 5 weapons trading license a month before the former District Chief of Ban Bueng, Arphorn Maimongkol, assumed office, faced charges. Governor Thawatchai and his team highlighted multiple irregularities during a press conference at the Chonburi Provincial Hall on October 17, including forged signatures and the use of an unauthorized logo.







Subsequent investigations led to Kunakorn’s arrest, accompanied by the seizure of a significant cache of weapons and evidence of document forgery. The confiscated items encompassed various firearms, ammunition, BB guns, and imitation firearms, all constituting criminal offenses.

In response to these revelations, the Thai government has swiftly implemented urgent measures to fortify firearm control nationwide. These procedures involve a nationwide ban on issuing licenses for the import and purchase of firearms and imitation firearms, restrictions on trading in imitation firearms, and mandatory registration of BB guns and convertible imitation firearms.







Customs officials will heighten inspections on imported imitation firearms, with a specific focus on those that can be converted into real firearms. Sporting organizations overseeing shooting ranges will conduct nationwide inspections to ensure compliance with government regulations, including restrictions on individuals under 20 using shooting ranges without proper authorization.

Provincial governors and the national police chief are now expressly prohibited from issuing firearm possession licenses. Additionally, a government official firearm possession program will be introduced, featuring stringent limitations on distribution or transfer to the public.

The Royal Thai Police and the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society will collaborate to combat the online sale of unauthorized firearms and imitation firearms, providing regular reports on their efforts every 15 days. This comprehensive response underscores the gravity of the situation and the government’s commitment to addressing the issues raised by the investigation.

















