Thailand pubs, bars, massage parlors, teahouses reopen July 1

Although the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) decided to extend enforcement of the emergency decree for another month to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, the CCSA today approved the fifth phase of lockdown easing, allowing most daily activities and businesses to resume.







Pubs, bars and karaoke shops can now resume operations, but they have to strictly observe all precautionary measures. Entrepreneurs will be penalized if their businesses are found to ignore any of these measures.

The fifth phase includes the reopening of all schools, with the Ministry of Education having announced that classes will start on July 1st this year. Department stores, shopping malls as well as community malls can open until midnight while convenience stores can operate 24 hours a day. Concerning pubs, bars and karaoke shops, officials voiced their concerns that people using these venues may cause a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.







However, the CCSA resolved that they can operate until midnight, with close supervision and stringent measures in place. Game shops and internet cafes can also resume businesses. Massage parlors and teahouses can reopen as well, under strict safety guidelines.

They are required to carry a license and conduct COVID-19 inspections on a regular basis. Owners will be penalized, if their establishments are found to be the cause of infections.

All businesses and activities must register with the government’s Thai Chana online platform for customers checking in and out of the premises. Officers will be deployed to assess their operations. The officers have a permit to use a mobile application to make sure that Thai Chana is being properly utilized. (NNT)











