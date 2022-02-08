Co-pay campaign helps boost spending and tourism in Thailand

Vendors have expressed satisfaction with the fourth phase of the “50-50” co-pay government stipend campaign, saying the program significantly boosts consumer spending power. The program will accept new user registrations starting Thursday (10 Feb).

Local media previously reported that people have generally been traveling more since the program debuted, reviving the overall tourism industry following a long period of decline due to the COVID-19 pandemic.







Businesses noted that more people were willing to make purchases, particularly following the launch of the fourth phase of the stipend project on February 1.

Those who have yet to register for the program can do so this Thursday via the “Pao Tang” government e-wallet mobile application or on the website www.คนละครึ่ง.com. A total of one million users will be added to existing users from the previous phases.



Successful applicants will be able to spend their stipends from February 17 onward. To retain their privileges, all eligible individuals must make at least one purchase before February 28.

The program is scheduled to run until the end of April.

The program provides a total of 1,200 baht to cover 50% of eligible purchases over the course of the campaign. The fund, however, has a daily limit of 150 baht. (NNT)



























