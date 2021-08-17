Pattaya Mini Siam Bikers Alliance donates PPEs to health workers

Pipit Ketpongpat, chairman of the Mini Siam MC Group, with the support of the 2-Wheeled Bikers Alliance, donated 970 sets of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to Banglamung district for distribution to frontline medical personnel who are in direct contact with people at risk and who are infected Covid-19.







The presentation ceremony was held at Banglamung District offices on August 14, with District Chief Wutisak Singhadecho on hand to receive the generous donation.

Wuttisak said that district officers would survey organizations, foundations, prisons, hospitals and other areas where the PPEs will be most needed and distribute them accordingly.























