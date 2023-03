Two convenience store clerks were injured when a Thai man went berserk with a knife.

Nopanan Kumsit, 53, was arrested after being clubbed by Jarat Wongsunthon, 55, a motorbike-taxi driver who came to the clerks’ defense at the Family Mart around 5:30 a.m. March 19.

The two unidentified employees were treated at a nearby hospital for knife wounds to the neck. Nopanan, hit in the head, was taken to Pattaya Hospital.

No motive for the attack on the clerks was not disclosed.