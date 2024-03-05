Pattaya gears up for disaster prevention and relief training exercise

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City in collaboration with Chonburi Province, have planned for a disaster prevention and relief training exercise set for March 7-8. This joint effort seeks to enhance the capabilities of agencies involved in disaster management, focussing on urban development, infrastructure enhancement, public utilities, transportation, safety, and substance abuse prevention and resolution, aiming to strengthen the region’s disaster preparedness.







Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, together with Deputy Mayor Kritsana Bunsawat, Superintendent Pol. Col. Navin Thirawit, and Vice President of the Chonburi Provincial Administration Organization, Udomsak Charoenwut, convened a meeting on March 1, bringing together representatives from various entities including the Office of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Chonburi, Banglamung District, and several municipalities within the province.







The training will feature two simulated scenarios: one centred on a disaster situation and the other on a chemical leak. Tabletop exercises will be held on March 7 at The Port Ballroom, Grand Centre Point Pattaya Hotel, followed by full-scale practical training on March 8 in front of Terminal 21 Pattaya. These simulations aim to ensure readiness, minimize losses, and instil confidence in addressing safety concerns for both residents and tourists.





































