Pattaya gears up for Burapa Bike Week 2024

PATTAYA, Thailand – The 27th edition of the “Burapa Pattaya Bike Week & Spirit of Heroes 2024” is set to take place from February 8 to 10, celebrating the culture and passion of motorcycling and music.

The event, organized by the Pattaya municipality and the Burapa Motorcycle Club, aims to attract both local and international tourists, boost the tourism and economy of Pattaya and the East, and promote safe and responsible motorcycle riding.

Deputy Mayor Kritsada Boonsawad chaired a meeting on January 25 to finalize the preparations for the event, which was attended by Prasarn Nikaji, President of the Burapa Motorcycle Club, heads of government departments, and relevant organizations.







The festivities will be held at the public park near the National Sports Center, Soi Chaiyapruek 2, East Pattaya. The event will feature various activities to entertain and engage participants, such as motorcycle shows, concerts, exhibitions, contests, and charity auctions.

The theme of this year’s event is “Spirit of Heroes”, honoring the courage and dedication of motorbike enthusiasts who have overcome challenges and contributed to society. The highlight of the event will be the parade of motorcycles around Pattaya on February 10, symbolizing the camaraderie and solidarity among bikers both locally and internationally.

To kick start the excitement, a press conference is scheduled for February 3, at 5.30 p.m., at the Terminal 21 Shopping Center’s airplane area. The conference will provide more details about the event and showcase some of the motorcycles that will be on display.

The Pattaya Burapa Bike Week is one of the largest and most popular motorcycle events in Southeast Asia, attracting thousands of visitors every year. The event also aims to enhance the positive image of Pattaya as a diverse and vibrant destination, and foster good relationships among government, private sectors, and local communities.































