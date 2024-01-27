Pattaya explores solar power project for a sustainable future

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai chaired a meeting at Pattaya City Hall on January 25, unveiling a ground-breaking solar power generation project presented by Irradiance Solar Co., Ltd.

The project aims to revolutionize Pattaya’s energy landscape by introducing solar power systems in hospitals and government agencies. Using a Private Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) format, the proposal offers two options: Solar Roof and Solar Farm.







Beyond cost reduction, these options play a key role in enhancing national energy stability while adhering to environmentally friendly principles. The project aligns with global efforts to combat climate change and pollution, making strides in addressing global warming concerns.

Deputy Mayor Nongyai underscored the city’s commitment to a diligent evaluation of proposals from various companies. The primary objective is to identify effective methods for reducing electricity costs while maintaining a sustainable and eco-friendly approach. The decision on project implementation will be made following comprehensive consideration and further discussions in upcoming meetings.































