Pattaya forms coronavirus task force

Pattaya has formed a task force to handle problems arising from the coronavirus pandemic.







Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome presided over a March 25 meeting to appoint members of the council, which now includes Deputy Mayor Ronakit Ekasingh and city security, health and other officials.

The committee will oversee disease control, medicine and nursing, public relations and communications with businesses.

The mayor also asked Pattaya businesses to thoroughly clean their establishments to prevent the spread of Covid-19.











