Steve Lynch with his last game in Pattaya takes top spot

PSC Growling Swan Golf, played out of “Bogey’s Bar & Grill”

Thursday, March 19 Wangjunta C.C. Stableford

We have not played this course for some time, probably over 12 months ago, or longer. I still have nightmares when I think about this course.







Playing the Highland course we set the challenge to take place from the white tees. The course, although brutal in playing was in very good nic. But not for the faint hearted.

As it turned out with the events that are happening all over the world, this will be our last hit out till at the earliest the 2nd of April. Please keep in mind that we are governed by the laws of this land so we are hoping for the 2nd, fingers crossed.

Well aware that on our return to Pattaya we will have to disperse as crowds are a no-no and of course bars are to be shut. Disappointed to hear from one golfer that there were to be no carts on course. This golfer inquired if carts for the older or injured golfers were available and was told yes they were for an additional B1000. Hmmm.

As stated earlier we were playing from the white tees one flight, 3 placings with 2 long putts and 2 near pins in novelties.

Steve Lynch came to the top, winning the day’s event. His return of 39 points was a great score when you consider the handicap he plays off. Second home was that man Kissy Buchanan. Keith returned with 37 points, 2 points behind the winner. Filling the last spot on the podium was Paul Kennedy a further 3 points behind.

Loading…

Winners from Wangjunta GC

1st Steve Lynch (3) 39 pts.

2nd Keith Buchanan (14) 37 pts.

3rd Paul Kennedy (14) 34 pts.

Near pins: 4. Shane Young & 7. Ian McClymatt.

Long first putt: 9. Still Waiting & 18. Paul Kennedy.











