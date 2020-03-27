Police shoo tourists off Pattaya Beach

Pattaya police began shooing people off of the beach after Chonburi officials imposed a night-time beach curfew.







Officers and volunteers approached groups of Thais and tourists congregating on the Pattaya Beach March 24, informing them of the 8 p.m. – 6 a.m. beach curfew.

While Pattaya and Chonburi cannot formally close beaches – that power resides with the Interior Ministry – officers can shoo people off of the benches and sand under public gathering laws.

The intent is to prevent gatherings of people among whom the coronavirus could spread.

The order from Chonburi’s governor also prevents the drinking of alcohol in groups in public areas.











