Thai court closes all online platforms of ‘Voice TV’ for violating Computer Crime Act

The Criminal Court ordered the closure of all online platforms of Voice TV for violation of the Computer Crime Act and the Executive Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situations.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Putchapong Nodthaisong, deputy permanent secretary of the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (MDES), said the ministry sent video clips and still photos presented by Voice TV, The Standard, The Reporters, Prachatai and Free Youth covering the demonstrations of the Ratsadorn Group last Friday as they contained disinformation and violated the orders of authorities handling emergency situations.









On Tuesday, he said, the court ordered the closure of all online platforms of Voice TV but had not issued any order concerning the four other organizations.

Mr Putchapong said Voice TV could continue to report news and open new online accounts but it would have to abide by orders.

He also said that the MDES ordered the closure of four Telegram accounts which demonstrators used to set rallies. (TNA)











