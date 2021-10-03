Pattaya food carts happy with extra hour of sales

Even an hour more is helping independent food sellers earn a living in Pattaya.

The nighttime curfew was shortened Oct. 1 from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., with restaurants, food carts and convenience stores allowed to open until 9 p.m. instead of 8 p.m.







While some restaurant operators said the extra 60 minutes makes virtually no difference in profitability, 7-Elevens and street hawkers were more positive about the relaxations.



Urawadee Paiboonkong, a noodle vendor set up outside a convenience store in Pattaya said she now has until 9 p.m. to sell, which should help, as many of her customers stop by at night.

































