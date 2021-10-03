Thailand launches new hotel reservation platform as cities reopen to foreigners

Locanation.com, a new hotel reservation platform backed by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), made its debut on 1 October 2021 to help boost country reopening.

This newly-launched platform is an alternative to other online travel agencies like Agoda and Traveloka. It is part of the TAT Travel Tech Startup Season 2.







TAT Deputy Governor of Domestic Marketing Thapanee Kiatpaiboon said the agency is keen to support startups, specifically Thai-bound TravelTechs, helping to maneuver them through international competition.

What makes this platform different from the rest is that it does not collect any commission fees from participating hotels, as well as allows businesses to communicate directly with actual users on the platform through posts and direct messages. Proceeds from the revenue spared can then translate to privileges or extra benefits provided to hotel guests, such as airport shuttles or free minibars.





The platform also supports the government's Phase 3 of the 'We Travel Together' or 'Rao Tiew Duay Gun' scheme with 2 million eligible accounts. It began accepting reservations from 1 October 2021. Here is the link to the platform: https://locanation.com/






























