Firefighters needed only about 10 minutes to extinguish a June 22 fire that burned overhead wires on Thepprasit Soi 7, but then they just left the burnt remains there to block traffic.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet visited the site the next morning to inspect taxidermical work by the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department June 24. Burned wires were left on the sidewalk and street. Firefighters who put out the blaze just left the remains for someone else to clean up.







The mayor coordinated with the Provincial Electricity Authority and the various cable TV companies to urgently clean up the mess of burnt wires and cables. By the day’s end Thepprasit Road was clear for traffic to flow smoothly again.



































