Pattaya city to tidy up Jomtien overhead wires throughout July

Two days after jumbles of overhead wires caught fire near Jomtien Beach, utility workers cleaned up nearby poles to prevent another blaze.

The Provincial Electricity Authority was out June 24 to clean out dead wires and tidy up live ones over a 200-meter span on Jomtien Beach Road.







The effort to clean up their messy wires only came after a call from Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet and a June 22 wire fire on Thepprasit Soi 7.

The PEA work stretches from Jomtien Soi 8 to the Jomtien Garden Hotel.





On July 5, the PEA will organize and collect unused communication cables from Jomtien Road Soi 8 to Najomtien Road Soi 5 with a total of 14 electric poles and 350 meters distance.

On July 27, similar work will be done from Jomtien Soi 5 to the Dongtan Curve with a total of 14 poles and 350 meters distance.































