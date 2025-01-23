Pattaya faces high PM 2.5 pollution levels; residents urged to wear masks

PATTAYA, Thailand – In the areas of Pattaya, Banglamung and Sriracha in Chonburi, the air quality is marked as critical, with PM 2.5 dust levels exceeding safety standards. Residents are advised to wear face masks to protect themselves from the harmful effects of the pollution.

Concerns are rising about how long these conditions will persist, as garbage burning continues unabated, creating visible smoke and causing discomfort. Local residents report significant nasal irritation from the ongoing pollution.







































