Housekeeper shaken as massive 6-meter python slithers into Pattaya condo

PATTAYA, Thailand – Firefighters in Pattaya successfully captured a massive reticulated python after receiving a report from a condo housekeeper in South Pattaya on January 23. The large snake had been spotted slithering along the ceiling panels, causing fear among residents.

Initially, the python’s tail was seen emerging from the bathroom ceiling near the swimming pool area a day prior, but attempts to capture it were unsuccessful. Later, it was reported that the snake had moved into a wall cavity in the bathroom.







The rescue team decided to break through the wall to reach the snake, a process that took over 30 minutes. Upon extraction, the python was measured at over 6 meters in length, weighed approximately 60 kilograms, and was identified as a female.

The snake was safely secured in a sack and later released back into its natural habitat. Residents expressed relief and praised the team’s efforts for handling the situation effectively and ensuring safety for all involved.

































