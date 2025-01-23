Thai Police assure safety for 5,400 U.S. Navy personnel on shore leave in Pattaya Jan 27-31

PATTAYA, Thailand – At the Region 2 Police Headquarters, Luu Pham, Assistant Attaché (Force Protection Detachment) of the U.S. Embassy in Thailand, and his delegation met with Pol. Lt. Gen. Yingyos Thepchamnong, Commissioner of Region 2 Police, to discuss safety and traffic management plans on January 23.

This follows the arrival of four U.S. Navy ships docking in Chonburi province during their training break from January 27-31, 2025, with approximately 5,400 U.S. Navy personnel staying in Pattaya, Chonburi. The ships will dock in areas overseen by Sattahip and Laem Chabang Police Stations.







Pol. Lt. Gen. Yingyos assured the Deputy Military Attaché of the thorough plans and measures in place for safety and traffic management. Region 2 Police have coordinated with Sattahip Naval Base to ensure strict security for the docked ships.

Local police have planned traffic management with safety as a priority and have coordinated with local authorities and businesses in Pattaya and nearby areas to ensure safety and order, aiming to leave a positive impression.



Regarding the stay of approximately 5,400 U.S. Navy personnel in Pattaya, Chonburi Provincial Police have established a communication network, providing contact details of responsible officers for each area to assist and ensure safety. The Pattaya City Police have informed local businesses and increased patrols, while Chonburi Provincial Police have also deployed dynamic patrol units and special operations teams to enhance security during this period.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Yingyos also urged Chonburi residents to cooperate and report any urgent incidents to 191, available 24/7.

































