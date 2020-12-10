Pattaya eyes 775-million-baht Koh Larn, Naklua upgrades

Pattaya officials unveiled a 775-million-baht plan to boost tourism to Koh Larn and Naklua by up to 20 percent by 2023.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome on Dec. 8 detailed the plan that calls for construction of 32 projects in the next three years. The plan still must be approved and funded by the central government.







Of the total, 350 million baht is intended for the “Neo Koh Larn” project, which includes a new pier at Tawan Beach and repair of the Tien Beach pier bridge, construction of a viewpoint at Tawan Beach, a paragliding area there, parking and mooring facilities, vehicles and boat garages, landscape improvements on beach access roads around the island, installation of new closed-circuit television cameras, and sewage-treatment plant.

Koh Larn drew 5 million tourists in 2019, 70 percent of them foreigners. While 80 percent of the island’s tourists currently are Thai, the previous ratio is expected to return once Thailand starts mass tourism in the middle of next year.

The rest of the budget is intended for an “Old Town Naklua” project that features development of a fresh seafood market, improvements in at Chaloemphrakiat Public Park, a natural walkway at Lan Po Market, additional parking facilities, landscaping and construction of a walkway at Naklua’s mangrove forest, a new fishing pier, and new community service center at the old post office building.

Sonthaya predicted the massive project could increase tourism by 10-20 percent if completed.







