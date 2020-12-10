Pattaya French expat misses petanque players back home

This year’s Petanque Insurance Cup just wasn’t the same for Bruno, a French expat who has lived in Pattaya for a decade.







Unlike past years, his French buddies and fellow European players who usually came to Pattaya for the tournament were absent at the Dec. 5 competition. They either couldn’t afford the time or cost of flights, insurance and quarantine or were unable to enter Thailand due to government restrictions.

Somya Boonphan, chairman of Thai-French Road Cup Petanque Club, admitted the event was quiet this year, featuring only Thai players and the few local expat athletes remaining in the city.

Bruno said he owns beer bars and rental apartments, but both businesses are suffering now due to the lack of foreign tourists. However, he said he has no plans to leave, but misses his friends back home.

The Frenchman said he hopes Thailand loosens restrictions soon and welcomes foreigners again.







