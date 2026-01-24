Pattaya explains limits in dealing with homeless and beggars, urges public to stop giving money

PATTAYA, Thailand –Deputy Mayor Damrongkiat Pinijjakarn has addressed growing public concern over homeless people and beggars in the city, acknowledging the impact on Pattaya’s tourism image while stressing that legal and human rights protections limit enforcement actions.

Damrongkiat said Pattaya City has carried out continuous field operations to manage the issue in order to enhance safety and restore confidence among Thai and international visitors. However, he admitted that progress has appeared limited, leading to public criticism, largely due to legal constraints.







He explained that when homeless individuals are Thai nationals and possess valid identification cards, authorities can only detain them temporarily for background checks and official records. Officers must then ask whether they voluntarily agree to receive assistance. If consent is given, individuals are referred to the Chonburi Provincial Office of Social Development and Human Security for further care, vocational training, or return to their home provinces. If they refuse assistance, officers are legally required to release them due to human rights protections, resulting in repeated “arrest and release” situations.

According to the deputy mayor, Pattaya’s status as a major international tourist and economic hub attracts a large number of homeless people and beggars. He added that the generosity of the public, particularly tourists and local residents who give money or food, unintentionally sustains the problem. Many beggars reportedly use donated money for daily expenses, including alcohol, and return to begging once funds run out, creating a recurring cycle.

Damrongkiat urged the public to cooperate by refraining from giving money to beggars, noting that begging is illegal under Thai law. He encouraged residents and visitors to report cases via the Social Assistance Hotline 1300.





Looking to long-term solutions, the deputy mayor said Pattaya City is working with Pattaya Bhattamakhun Hospital on facilities currently being renovated for psychiatric treatment. He noted that many homeless individuals suffer from mental health conditions. Once the facility is operational, the city plans to coordinate with the hospital to provide treatment, followed by vocational training to help individuals become self-reliant.

He added that Pattaya City will continue to hold integrated meetings with relevant agencies to develop practical, coordinated, and sustainable solutions to the issue in the long term.



































