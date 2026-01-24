Pattaya Police arrest foreign man and Thai woman for indecent act on beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City Police have detained a foreign man and a Thai woman following reports that the pair were engaging in a sexual act involving oral contact on Pattaya Beach in the early hours of Friday. The incident occurred at around 4:00 a.m. on January 23, directly opposite Pattaya Police Station along the Pattaya Beach promenade. Members of the public who witnessed the behavior alerted police officers, who responded promptly and detained the two individuals at the scene.







According to police, the foreign man appeared to be heavily intoxicated and was unable to communicate clearly, claiming that his passport was missing. The Thai woman was later identified as Ms. Nutcharee, aged 61. Both individuals were taken to Pattaya City Police Station for further questioning.

During initial questioning, both parties denied wrongdoing. However, police stated that they had obtained photographic evidence provided by concerned citizens, which clearly showed inappropriate conduct in a public area.

Officers have recorded the arrests and are proceeding with legal action under relevant public decency laws. Police reiterated that such behavior is unacceptable, particularly in a major tourist area, and warned that strict enforcement will continue to protect public order and Pattaya’s image as an international destination.



































