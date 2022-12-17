Pattaya escort worker bloodied for leaving ‘date’ early

Pattaya police are looking for a Thai man who beat up a call-girl after she wanted to leave their date early.

Bar worker Lalinta Rasir, 30, said she was hired by the unidentified man to join him at his home on Sukhumvit Road 36/1 for 2,000 baht. But shortly after she arrived, another group of women showed up at the house.







The client told Lalinta to leave and offered her 1,000 baht for her time. But seeing the escort girl at the house, the group of women instead turned around and left. The customer had no other choice but to ask Lalinta to stay.

By that time, however, Lalinta said she had already booked another client and wanted to leave. That angered the suspect, who punched her. She ran out on to the street where a passer-by tried to protect her, but the scoundrel managed to kick Lalinta one more time in the face.

Police took Lalinta to a hospital for treatment and are looking for the psychopath who assaulted her.































