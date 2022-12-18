Motorcyclist nearly blows up gas station in east Pattaya

A sidecar-motorcyclist nearly blew up a Takhiantia gas station when he accidently splashed burning fuel over himself and his motorbike.

Chokchai Chaipinit, 25, suffered third-degree burns on his arm Dec. 14 at the PT gas station’s Ban Nawang branch. He was treated at Banglamung Hospital.







Gas station staff frantically pushed the burning sidecar motorbike off the property, fearing the fire would blow up the entire station. They put out the flames with fire extinguishers before fire trucks arrived.

Chokchai said he was pulling into the PT station to refuel on his way home when gasoline leaked into the engine and ignited. Panicked, he pulled the hose connecting the gas tank and engine and the gas splashed on him and ignited. He rolled on the ground to put out the flames, but suffered severe burns to his arm.































