Pattaya entertainment venues ordered shut; restaurants remain open

Daily Press Briefing of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on April 9, 2021

• COVID-19 situations in Thailand (new confirmed cases)

• New minor COVID-19 cluster has been detected in Uthai Thani province among folk drama or Likay group. The number of infected cases has not been included in Today’s report as its still being confirmed







• PM had a meeting with private hospitals earlier today regarding the lack of hospital beds for those need to be admitted and treated for COVID-19 when they are found positive. The meeting agreed to add more beds to hospitals as well as to set up the so called ‘Hospitel’ to accommodate increasing patients



• All entertainment places in 41 provinces, including Bangkok, are ordered to shut doors for at least two weeks, starting at midnight Friday, as COVID-19 cases continue to surge. Restaurants were still allowed to open, but they have to employ strict COVID-19 preventive measures. If any infection is found at any restaurant, it will be ordered shut for at least 2 weeks as well







• The Thai government insists it has not barred private sector companies from ordering COVID-19 vaccines for commercial distribution in Thailand, in responding to rumors that the government was monopolizing COVID-19 vaccine imports

• The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has decided to cancel all Songkran activities in all districts to curb COVID-19 from spreading further after a new cluster of cases linked to entertainment venues in Thong Lo swiftly spread to other areas



Note: The 41 provinces where all entertainment venues – bars, pubs, clubs, massage parlors and karaoke bars – will be closed are: Bangkok, Ayutthaya, Buri Ram, Chachoengsao, Chaiyaphum, Chanthaburi, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Chonburi, Chumphon, Kanchanaburi, Khon Kaen, Lamphang, Loei, Lop Buri, Nakhon Nayok, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, Pathum Thani, Phetchabun, Phetchaburi, Phuket, Prachin Buri, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ratchaburi, Ranong, Rayong, Sa Kaeo, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkram, Saraburi, Songkhla, Suphan Buri, Surat Thani, Tak, Udon Thani, and Yala.







Pattaya City bars, pubs, clubs, massage parlors, karaoke bars and theatres are ordered to shut down starting at 24:00 hrs Friday night until further notice. Restaurants are still allowed to open until 22:00 hrs. No need of quarantine when coming into Chonburi but travelers must check with their destination provinces for their respective regulations.

(Report: As of April 9, 14.00 hrs)













